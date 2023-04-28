Politics US Flies Reconnaissance Plane over Yellow Sea for 2nd Straight Day

The United States Air Force flew a reconnaissance plane over the South Korean airspace for the second consecutive day on Monday as a part of surveillance against a possible North Korean missile provocation.



According to the South Korean military, an RC-135S Cobra Ball, tasked primarily with gathering measurement and signature intelligence(MASINT), departed from the U.S. air base in Japan's Okinawa Monday morning toward the Yellow Sea.



The plane is capable of detecting pre-missile launch measurements, missile trajectories and the point of impact from hundreds of kilometers away using cutting-edge optical equipment and infrared sensors.



The back-to-back deployment likely comes amid the projection of a possible North Korean provocation ahead of the Group of Seven(G7) summit set to open in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.



An official from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that while no particular signs have yet been detected, Seoul and Washington are closely monitoring select regions in North Korea.