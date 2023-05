Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed 15 new cases of mpox in the second week of May to bring the country's total to 75.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday, nine are from Seoul and four are from Gyeonggi Province while Busan and Sejong cities reported one each.None of the patients had traveled abroad in the three preceding weeks, suggesting local transmissions.Health authorities said a total of 932 people have been vaccinated as of Sunday following the commencement of inoculation for high-risk groups on May 8.There are currently 33 medical facilities offering vaccinations nationwide, with plans by the agency to expand vaccination facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area.