S. Korea Hikes Electricity & Gas Rates by 5.3% to Save Utility Companies

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea will raise electricity rates and gas prices by five-point-three percent on-year as state utility companies struggle amid high energy prices the world over. With the electricity rate climbing by eight won per kilowatt-hour and gas fares by one-point-04 won per megajoule, a four-person household is forecast to pay a combined seven-thousand-400 won, or around five dollars and 50 cents more per month for both utilities.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Electricity and gas rates are set to rise by five-point-three percent from Tuesday.The announcement from energy minister Lee Chang-yang came on Monday following an agreement between the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP).[Sound bite: Energy minister Lee Chang-yang (Korean-English)]“Electricity fees will rise by eight won per kilowatt-hour. That's about three-thousand won more a month for a four-person household presumed to use 332 kilowatt-hours a month. Gas prices will rise by one-point-04 won per megajoule. That amounts to a four-thousand-400 won increase a month.... "The hikes are projected to impose a combined monthly increase in utility expenses of seven-thousand-400 won, or around five dollars and 50 cents, on a four-person household.The latest hike comes after a first-quarter rise of 13-point-one won per kilowatt-hour proved to be inadequate as the struggling Korea Electric Power Corporation recorded losses of nearly 45 trillion won, or 33-point-six billion dollars, over the last eight quarters.The minister also noted that a hike in the rate for liquefied natural gas used for cooking and heating, which had been frozen in consideration of the heating price crisis this past winter, was unavoidable with the state-run Korea Gas Corporation failing to collect some eleven-point-six trillion won in outstanding balances.[Sound bite: Energy minister Lee Chang-yang (Korean-English)]"We cannot rule out a situation where the financial crisis affecting the public energy corporations could spread to the financial market and further to the overall economy."International energy prices soared shortly in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Import costs are currently stabilizing but still remain higher than previous years.Noting that it takes about six months for international energy prices to be reflected in import prices, the minister stressed that state-run energy corporations are bound to struggle down the road unless immediate measures are taken.While announcing the decision in the face of inflation, the minister also introduced ways to buffer the impact of increased utility bills for low-income households, such as more energy vouchers and a one-year deferment of the rate hike.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.