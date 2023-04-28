Menu Content

Series of Quakes Prompts Experts to Call for Bolstered Monitoring

Written: 2023-05-15 16:27:46Updated: 2023-05-15 17:47:20

Series of Quakes Prompts Experts to Call for Bolstered Monitoring

Photo : The Korea Meteorological Administration

Earthquake experts have called for strengthened monitoring amid a series of temblors that have been occurring on the east coast, including a four-point-five magnitude quake early Monday morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Monday that the series of earthquakes occurring off the east coast city of Donghae was discussed in meetings with experts.

The experts agreed that an additional analysis was needed since evaluations of quakes at sea have large marginal errors and added that while the possibility of a larger earthquake is small, it cannot be ruled out.

KMA chief Yoo Hee-dong vowed to strengthen monitoring to relieve public anxiety and make all-out efforts by operating the quake monitoring and notification system around the clock.

This comes as a four-point-five magnitude earthquake struck waters about 59 kilometers northeast of Donghae early Monday morning, where more than 30 such tremors struck in about three weeks, with the latest one the largest around the peninsula this year.
