JCS Chief Visits UAE, Oman

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman Kim Seung-kyum visited the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Oman for talks on bilateral cooperation and trips to South Korean troops stationed in the countries.JCS said on Monday that Kim embarked on a five-day trip to the two nations last Thursday.In the UAE, Kim met with Ahmad bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, deputy chief of staff of the UAE's Armed Forces and discussed ways to strengthen special strategic partnership between the two nations and enhance cooperation in the arms industry.In the meeting, Kim thanked the UAE on behalf of the South Korean military for its active support in a recent operation to evacuate South Koreans from Sudan.The JCS chief then visited South Korea's Akh unit stationed in the country and received a briefing on its operations.In Oman, Kim met with Secretary-General of Oman's Ministry of Defense Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali Al Zaabi, and Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi to discuss ways to expand cooperation and exchanges between the militaries of the two nations.Kim also visited the Navy's Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in Oman and encouraged the South Korean troops over their operational posture during last month's rescue efforts.