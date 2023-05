Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella union is set to stage massive rallies in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday.Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) plan to hold preliminary gatherings at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at multiple locations in Seoul before gathering for a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul.They will hold a rally in front of Sungnyemun Gate on Wednesday afternoon and march toward Samgakji, near the presidential office.At the rallies, the protesters plan to commemorate a construction union official who burned himself to death on May 1, and demand that the government stop suppressing the construction union.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that some roads in the downtown area will be closed as tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the rallies and march.The police plan to secure lanes on Sejong-daero to enable inter-city buses to pass during the rallies.