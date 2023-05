Photo : YONHAP News

Korean movies continued to suffer a slump in April with the number of cinema goers watching local films staying below two million for the third consecutive month.According to the data compiled by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) on Monday, Korean movies drew one-point-73 million viewers last month.The figure, which stayed below two million for three straight months, is 43-point-eight percent of three-point-95 million, the average figure for the month of April between 2017 and 2019.In comparison, foreign films drew five-point-24 million in April, up 133-point-seven percent from a year earlier. The number is 58-point-seven percent of eight-point-92 million, the average figure for the month between 2017 and 2019.Ticket sales of local films came to 16-point-nine billion won last month, accounting for 23-point-nine percent of the domestic box office.