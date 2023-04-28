Yoon Calls for S. Korea-Japan Businesses Cooperation in Supply Chain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday that he hopes businesses from South Korea and Japan will cooperate to establish a stable supply chain in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that the president made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with a Japanese delegation visiting Seoul to attend the Korea-Japan Business Conference.The conference set for Tuesday and Wednesday will be held in a face-to-face manner for the first time in four years in Seoul.In the meeting with the Japanese delegation, President Yoon stressed that complementary cooperation is possible between Korean companies with outstanding manufacturing technology and Japanese companies with strong competitiveness in materials, parts and equipment.The president asked business people from the two nations to speed up cooperation as the two countries are discussing concrete ways to cooperate in a wide range of fields such as economy, industry, science, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.In addition, Yoon called for more efforts from the two nations' business people to promote bilateral youth exchanges through the "future partnership fund", a joint project to be pursued by South Korea's Federation of Korean Industries and its Japanese counterpart Keidanren.