Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided two local cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday as part of an investigation into suspicions surrounding independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency holdings.According to legal circles, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators and prosecutors to seize Kim's transaction records at Upbit and Bithumb, the exchanges used by the former main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker to access his tokens.The prosecution had filed for search warrants for Kim's digital wallets in October and November of last year, but the requests were dismissed.Kim transferred 850-thousand Wemix coins from Bithumb to Upbit early last year, alerting the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit(FIU) to suspicious transactions. The FIU then handed over related data to the prosecution.