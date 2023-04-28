Menu Content

US Report Outlines Violations of Religious Freedom in N. Korea

Written: 2023-05-16 08:27:10Updated: 2023-05-16 10:33:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has expressed serious concerns about violations of religious freedom in North Korea.

An annual report by the U.S. State Department on international religious freedom released on Monday said that the UN secretary-general reported last July that the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion continues to be denied in North Korea and that alternative belief systems are not tolerated by the authorities.

The report said that the situation has not fundamentally changed since the 2014 Commission of Inquiry report found that the North almost completely denied such rights and has committed human rights violations that amount to crimes against humanity.

It also said that North Korea reportedly continued to execute, torture, arrest, and physically abuse individuals for religious activities.

Noting that it was difficult to verify details of abuse cases in North Korea due to COVID-19 restrictions, the report cited other publications produced by U.S. and foreign organizations.
