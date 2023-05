Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to take part in the Nimble Titan 24, a multinational missile defense exercise to be held in Australia this week.According to the government and military authorities on Monday, about 130 personnel from South Korea, Japan and 25 other countries as well as four international organizations will attend this year's Nimble Titan exercise hosted by the Australian defense ministry.South Korea plans to send officials from the ministries of defense and foreign affairs and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the seven-day event set to begin in Melbourne on Wednesday.Nimble Titan, sponsored by the U.S. Strategic Command, is a multinational ballistic missile defense exercise that involves discussions and war games.A defense ministry official in Seoul said that South Korea has been participating in the exercise since 2011, stressing that the exercise has nothing to do with joining the U.S. missile defense.