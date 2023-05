Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America(VOA) said on Tuesday that satellite imagery suggests North Korea is preparing to hold a military parade.Referring to images taken by Planet Labs on Sunday and Monday, VOA said that 50 to 100 vehicles were seen in an open space at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, the site where the regime parks vehicles ahead of such events.The outlet said such activity could be indicative of the start of preparations for a parade, which may be held on July 27 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.The North, which calls the day "Victory Day," celebrated the 40th anniversary in 1993 and the 60th in 2013 with military parades.The latest military parade was held on February 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Army, during which the new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile was unveiled.