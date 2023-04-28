Domestic
Prosecutors Raid Home of Ex-Woori Bank CEO in Daejang-dong Probe
Prosecutors investigating bribery allegations surrounding former special prosecutor Park Young-soo and the Seongnam land development scandal raided locations linked to a former CEO of Woori Bank.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday began the search and seizure to obtain evidence at the home of Lee Soon-woo, who was the head of the bank from 2011 through 2014, when Park was serving as the chair of the bank's board of directors.
Park, who had investigated an influence-peddling scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, allegedly agreed to receive properties worth 20 billion won, or some 15 million U.S. dollars, from private developers in the Daejang-dong project in return for assistance in arranging a loan as the Woori board chair.
Following an analysis of obtained data, the state agency is expected to summon Lee as a witness for questioning.
Prosecutors previously searched Park's residence and office as well as Woori Bank's headquarters.
