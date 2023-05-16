Yoon Vetoes Contentious Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the highly contentious Nursing Act during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.In opening remarks, Yoon said the revision, which was passed by the opposition-dominated parliament, has sparked too much discord among groups of medical professionals.Referring to a clause in the legislation which would broaden the scope of nursing activities from medical institutions to the regional community, the president said breaking away nursing duties from medical institutions has caused anxiety over public health.He said it is regretful that social conflict wasn't properly resolved through discussions between different medical professions and at the National Assembly.This is the second time that Yoon has vetoed a bill after the disputed revision to the food grains management law requiring the government to purchase surplus rice.Proponents of the nursing law say it will improve working conditions by specifying the roles and duties of nurses to prevent overwork, while detractors contend that it authorizes nurses to interfere in the duties of doctors and possibly provide legal grounds for nurses to open their own clinics.