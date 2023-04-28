S. Korean Footballer in China under Investigation for Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Jun-ho, a South Korean midfielder playing for a professional football club in China, is reportedly under investigation by the Chinese police for bribery.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Monday, the footballer’s anonymous agent refuted earlier reports by Chinese media that the investigation pertained to match fixing, citing the South Korean consular representative in the region.The agent said the representative is expected to gather more information while visiting Son in detention on Tuesday morning.The agent went on to deny the alleged bribery, saying the 31-year-old was well-treated when he joined Shandong Taishan FC in 2021, resulting in the signing of a four-year contract extension after the team won the Chinese Super League championship and the Chinese FA Cup.Earlier, Chinese media outlets reported that Son and other Shandong players were likely being probed over match-fixing allegations surrounding their head coach, Hao Wei.