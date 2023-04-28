Stock Manipulation Involving SG Securities Prompts 10-Yr. Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

The stock manipulation case involving SG Securities Korea has prompted financial authorities to conduct an inspection of trades over the past decade in a bid to prevent a recurrence.According to sources in the financial sector on Tuesday, the Korea Exchange announced plans to revise its market monitoring system during last week's closed-door consultation between the ruling People Power Party(PPP), the Financial Services Commission(FSC) and other agencies.A representative from the financial sector said the Korea Exchange will review trades from the past ten years to look for trends similar to the case involving SG Securities Korea.It will also extend the manipulation monitoring period from around 100 days currently to over a year in selecting shares suspected of unfair trading.While the Korea Exchange has classified subjects trading in nearby areas or through the same internet protocol as members of the same suspected organization, it plans to include account holders showing a similar purchasing pattern.