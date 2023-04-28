Security, Economy, Sustainable Development Center of S. Korea-EU Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Next week's South Korea-European Union(EU) summit in Seoul is expected to cover peace, stability, economy, trade and sustainable development.According to a press release by the EU on Monday, the summit scheduled for May 22 will offer an opportunity for the two sides to signal a shared resolve to reinforce their cooperation as they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, will arrive in Seoul after the Group of Seven Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, as they visit South Korea together for the first time under the current EU leadership.On peace and stability, the EU predicted the two sides will announce their shared endorsement of maintaining a rule-based international order.The EU leaders could call for Seoul's military assistance to the war-ravaged Ukraine, while North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as security surrounding the South China Sea and in the Indo-Pacific could also be discussed.On the economy and trade, the two sides will likely exchange views on cooperation against supply chain disruptions and digital and data protection. As for sustainable development, Seoul and the EU are forecast to launch a green partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation in achieving carbon neutrality.