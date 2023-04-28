Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Actor Yoo Ah-in Being Questioned Again over Drug Use Allegations

Written: 2023-05-16 13:40:47Updated: 2023-05-16 14:23:18

Actor Yoo Ah-in Being Questioned Again over Drug Use Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Yoo Ah-in is being questioned by the police for a second time on Tuesday over allegations of illegal drug use.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police is grilling the 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, on the kind of drugs he used and how often he had used them in addition to how he came to purchase them and whether he had an accomplice.

Yoo did not answer any questions when he entered the police station in Seoul’s Mapo District at around 9 a.m.

He was initially set to be questioned last Thursday but he returned home and refused to be questioned, citing the large number of reporters outside the police station.

Police believe the actor used five types of drugs.

The National Forensic Service provided the police with test results for urine and hair samples from Yoo that found traces of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and propofol. Police also came across evidence that Yoo was prescribed zolpidem for non-medical purposes.

Police will decide on the need to request an arrest warrant for the actor after questioning him.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >