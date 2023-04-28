Actor Yoo Ah-in Being Questioned Again over Drug Use Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Yoo Ah-in is being questioned by the police for a second time on Tuesday over allegations of illegal drug use.The Seoul Metropolitan Police is grilling the 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, on the kind of drugs he used and how often he had used them in addition to how he came to purchase them and whether he had an accomplice.Yoo did not answer any questions when he entered the police station in Seoul’s Mapo District at around 9 a.m.He was initially set to be questioned last Thursday but he returned home and refused to be questioned, citing the large number of reporters outside the police station.Police believe the actor used five types of drugs.The National Forensic Service provided the police with test results for urine and hair samples from Yoo that found traces of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and propofol. Police also came across evidence that Yoo was prescribed zolpidem for non-medical purposes.Police will decide on the need to request an arrest warrant for the actor after questioning him.