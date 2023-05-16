Yoon's Rejection of Nursing Act Enrages Nurses

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the highly contentious Nursing Act during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. The president said that dividing nursing duties from medical institutions as stipulated in the bill has caused anxiety over public health, which can only be properly protected through cooperation between different medical professions. Groups representing the nation's nurses pledged to hold President Yoon politically responsible for his move.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has rejected the contentious Nursing Act, calling the bill "divisive."Before exercising his veto power during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon blamed the opposition-dominated parliament for pushing for the legislation, which aimed to separate the rules governing nurses from the Medical Service Act.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The Nursing Act is creating excessive conflict between these relevant groups, and the attempt to separate nursing services from medical institutions is making people concerned about their health. It is very regrettable that this social conflict and concerns were not addressed through sufficient dialogue between groups and parliamentary deliberations."Nurses and other proponents of the legislation say that the law will improve working conditions by redefining the roles and duties of nurses to prevent overwork. The Korean Medical Association, representing about two-thirds of doctors in South Korea, says the law will authorize nurses to interfere in the duties of doctors and possibly provide legal grounds for nurses to open their own clinics.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Public health cannot be given up for anything. Politics, diplomacy, economy and industry cannot be prioritized before public health."[Sound bite: Protest by Korean Nurses Association]"Keep the promise of passing the Nursing Act! Keep the promise!"The Korean Nurses Association and other support groups immediately held a press conference, pledging to hold Yoon politically liable for betraying them.[Sound bite: Tak Young-ran – 1st Vice President, Korean Nurses Association (Korean-English)]"The president’s veto has deprived 50-million Koreans of their right to better nursing and care. They have the right to know the truth. We will mobilize all methods to let the public know about the truth and we will not stop our fight to legislate the Nursing Act.”They claim that the president promised to support the legislation during his campaign.According to the nurses association, 98-point-six percent of its members agreed on collective action in the event the president vetoes the bill.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.