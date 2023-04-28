Seoul City to Expand Support for Families with Multiple Children

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a plan on Tuesday to provide further support to families with multiple children as the nation strives to reverse a downward spiral in the birth rate.Under the plan, the Seoul government will change the criteria for a “multi-children household” from a family with three or more children to a household with two or more children.Admission and course fees for Seoul Grand Park, the Seoul Science Center and eleven other public facilities run by the city will either be free or half price for such households.The local government also decided to raise the age of eligibility for the issuance of a debit or credit card exclusively for multi-child families from 13 or younger to 18 or younger. The new criteria will be applied starting from July.The move will expand the number of households that enjoy such benefits from some 290-thousand to roughly 430-thousand and will provide children in such families with discounts in transportation fees and costs to use cultural facilities until they graduate from high school.