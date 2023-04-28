Mass Production of KF-21 Fighter Jets to Begin Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21, has been tentatively declared suitable for combat some 20 years after the development project was devised.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Tuesday that the KF-21, also called “the Boramae,” secured the status the previous day.For the first time, DAPA plans to mass produce the jets starting next year as the new status has laid the foundation for such production, with an aim for a full declaration of combat suitability for the KF-21 by 2026 and the start of delivery to the Air Force from the latter half of that year.The KF-21 development project kicked off in August of 2001 after former President Kim Dae-jung declared a plan to produce fighter jets with domestically-developed technologies. The eight-point-eight trillion-won project began in earnest in 2015 with the objective of replacing the Air Force's fleet of older F-4 and F-5 jets by 2032.The fighter jet has carried out some 200 test flights since completing its first one in July of last year, undergoing verification in some 260 attributes, including speed and combat radius as well as take-off and landing distance.Upon completion of the jet development project, South Korea will become the eighth country in the world to produce locally developed supersonic fighter jets.