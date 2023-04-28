Menu Content

Economy

KCCI Holds Forum on Local Firms Joining in Ukraine's Reconstruction

Written: 2023-05-16 15:19:54Updated: 2023-05-16 15:31:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) held a conference in Seoul on Tuesday on ways for South Korean companies to take part in the reconstruction of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The event, titled “Korea-Ukraine Partnership for the Future,” was jointly hosted by the economic organization and the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul.

In attendance were Ukrainian government officials visiting South Korea, including economic minister Yulia Svyrydenko and some ten businesspeople from Hyundai Engineering and Construction, Posco International and the Korea Aerospace Industries, among others.

KCCI Executive Vice Chairman Woo Tae-hee said in a speech that he hopes South Korean firms will play a significant role in efforts to rebuild Ukraine after the war, citing South Korea's dramatic economic development after the Korean War that has been dubbed “Miracle of the Han River.”

Svyrydenko thanked South Korea for its friendship and trust toward Ukraine and expressed hope to engage in cooperation with South Korean companies in various fields, including environmentally-friendly metal and fertilizer.

Ukraine’s deputy economy minister Oleksandr Gryban, who was also in attendance, said the three key objectives of Ukraine’s reconstruction project are strengthening resilience, pursuing restoration and modernization. He estimated that the envisioned project would cost up to 893-point-two billion dollars and would take ten years.
