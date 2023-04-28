S. Korea to Pledge Cooperation on Climate in Summit with Pacific Islands

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will express its commitment to cooperate with Pacific Island nations affected by climate change during the upcoming Korea-Pacific Islands summit later this month.A foreign ministry official said Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled last year includes stronger cooperation with Pacific Island countries in the areas of climate change, public health, fisheries and renewable energy, and the inaugural summit will serve to flesh out details of bilateral and regional policy measures for implementation.The official expressed hope for cooperation in various fields while sharing South Korea's own development experience.The official said the government is also working to expand the scope of a tailored climate prediction service, called the Pacific Island Countries Advanced Seasonal Outlook or PICASO, that has been introduced in some countries.Earlier, foreign minister of Tuvalu Simon Kofe called for global attention and immediate action to the climate crisis in a virtual speech while standing knee-deep in the ocean to showcase the rising water level.