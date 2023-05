Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, at the presidential office in Seoul.The South Korean top office on Tuesday announced the visit by Zelenska as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's special envoy.In a previous interview with South Korean media, the first lady said that she would like to express her appreciation for South Korea's support to Ukraine.The visit came in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview with Reuters last month, during which he said that his government could provide support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee also held a separate meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart.