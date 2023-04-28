Minister Says it is State Responsibility to Improve Treatment of Nurses

Photo : YONHAP News

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's veto of the contentious Nursing Act, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong has vowed to create new medical and care systems customized for an aging population and said the state will take responsibility in improving working conditions for nurses.In a Tuesday briefing on the presidential veto, Cho said the government will establish a comprehensive care system centered on demand and a reasonable cooperative network between different occupations based on respective expertise so they can harmoniously look after patients. He said the government will gather opinions and lead social discussions on the issue.Cho also promised to streamline related laws on medical service, health insurance and senior welfare to boost connectivity.As for the treatment of nurses, he called for the thorough implementation of support measures announced last month and regarding legislative support, he said the government will hold talks with the ruling party.The minister also urged nurses to refrain from collective action in protest of the veto.Concerning revisions to the Medical Service Act on revoking licenses of medical personnel which the president has not vetoed, Cho hinted at pushing for a legal amendment.