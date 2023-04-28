Early Summer Heat Grips S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Early summer heat gripped the country on Tuesday with temperatures normally experienced in mid-July.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs in most parts of Korea far exceeded the seasonal norm, hovering above 30 degrees Celsius in many areas with 35-point-five notched in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the highest temperature recorded for the month of May since compilation of related data began.Sokcho and Donghae also reported new record temperatures for May at well over 33 degrees. If warm westerly winds continue to blow, east coast areas may even see a tropical night when temperatures remain at 25 degrees or higher even at night.Citizens were seen heading to shopping malls to avoid the heat while visitors at amusement parks opted for water rides. Many are staying away from outdoor activities during the day with some already turning on the air conditioner. The early spike in temperature is raising concerns over the upcoming summer.High temperatures are expected to continue with the KMA forecasting temps of over 30 degrees in inland areas and along the east coast on Wednesday as well.Morning lows will range from 12 to 22 degrees and afternoon highs from 24 to 34 degrees. The early heat will let up on Thursday with a forecast of cloudy skies.