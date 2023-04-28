Soldiers Fired at Civilians over 50 Times during Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

A fact-finding committee on the 1980 Gwangju democratic uprising has found that soldiers fired at civilian protesters some 50 times at more than 20 different locations.Announcing its findings on Tuesday, the committee said the assessment is based on an analysis of the military's crackdown operations carried out and location of people who were injured or killed by gunshots.It's the first time that a prestigious panel, through investigation, has unveiled the number of times troops fired at citizens during the uprising after martial law was declared.According to the committee, the first shots were fired at around 4:50 p.m. on May 19 that year outside Gwangju High School with more to follow the next day near Gwangju station. Firing and subsequent casualties were reported at most other places where the soldiers were deployed.Hospital records show 135 were killed due to gunshot wounds and over 300 were injured.The committee established in late 2019 will operate through December 26 and adopt a comprehensive report next year to suggest proposals to the government.