Ukrainian First Lady Asks for Non-lethal Military Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday.According to spokesperson Lee Do-woon, Yoon conveyed support and solidarity of the South Korean government and people for Ukraine and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the ongoing war and the Ukrainian people.Yoon stressed that the use of military force and inhumane acts that claim innocent lives, especially women and children, can't be tolerated under any circumstance.He also spoke highly of first lady Zelenska's efforts to inform the international community of the horrors of the war in Ukraine and to secure aid.Zelenska, who is visiting Korea as a special envoy of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanked Seoul for its support, solidarity and humanitarian assistance so far and asked that it expand aid in areas where it's possible.She hoped for non-lethal military aid such as mine detection and removal equipment, and ambulances and also requested the participation of South Korean businesses in post-war reconstruction effort, including in Kherson, where many ethnic Koreans reside.In response, Yoon said South Korea will provide active assistance in close coordination with NATO member countries and the international community.Zelenska also met separately with her South Korean counterpart first lady Kim Keon-hee who praised Zelenska's courage and dedication in assisting children's education, war orphans and rehabilitation of war veterans. Kim promised to provide continued humanitarian assistance.A presidential official told reporters that Zelenska did not request for lethal weapons aid and instead expressed understanding of South Korea's difficulty in providing arms supply.