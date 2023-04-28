Menu Content

3 More Cases of Foot-and-Mouth Reported, Total Rises to 10

Written: 2023-05-17 08:27:33Updated: 2023-05-17 11:49:10

Photo : YONHAP News

Three more cases of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) have been confirmed at livestock farms in North Chungcheong Province.

According to the agriculture ministry on Tuesday, the disease was detected at one cattle ranch in Cheongju and another located in Jeungpyeong County, as well as at a goat farm in Cheongju.

It marks the first time the disease was reported in a goat farm since the nation's first FMD case in more than four years was reported last week.

Authorities sent a response team and epidemiology experts to the three farms while restricting the movement of livestock and vehicles and disinfecting the farms.

The cows and goats at the affected farms will be culled as a measure to prevent the spread of the acute infectious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including pigs and goats.

With the latest cases, the number of FMD cases has climbed to ten since last Wednesday, with eight of them from Cheongju and two from Jeungpyeong.
