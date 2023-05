Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden will cut his upcoming overseas trip short to return home for negotiations over the debt ceiling.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday that Biden will return to the U.S. on Sunday when the Group of Seven(G7) Summit ends in order to join talks with Congressional leaders to avoid a default.The American president had initially been scheduled to stop over in Papua New Guinea and Australia after visiting Japan for the G7 Summit set for Friday to Sunday.Biden would have become the first sitting U.S. president to visit Papua New Guinea and was scheduled to join the Quad summit in Australia.The decision came soon after Biden failed to reach agreement on the debt ceiling in a meeting with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday.