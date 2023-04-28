NHK: Former Japanese PM Suga Arranging Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is reportedly arranging a trip to South Korea later this month to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday that Suga is considering making the trip on May 31 for two days, with arrangements for a meeting with President Yoon under way.Suga, the head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union, a cross-party group of lawmakers promoting friendly ties between the two nations, also plans to meet with top officials from his group’s South Korean counterpart, the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union.Suga met with President Yoon in March, when the South Korean president visited Japan for a summit. The former prime minister also expressed his will to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations during his meeting with Chung Jin-suk, the head of Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union, last week.NHK said that Suga, who was appointed head of the union in March, has been seeking to travel to South Korea, adding that he seemingly intends to use this visit as an opportunity to revitalize parliamentary diplomacy and support the development of bilateral relations.