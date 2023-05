Photo : YONHAP News

The cumulative electric vehicle(EV) sales of Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors in Europe has surpassed 500-thousand units.According to the automakers on Wednesday, Hyundai and Kia have sold a combined 508-thousand-422 EVs in the European auto market as of April. Hyundai's EV sales reached 273-thousand-879 units, while those of Kia totaled 234-thousand-543 units.The milestone comes nine years after the two companies first began selling EVs in Europe in April 2014, with the combined total accounting for 42 percent of their cumulative global EV sales of one-point-two million units.The achievement comes amid rising sales of eco-friendly vehicles, such as EVs, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which accounted for 46-point-five percent of some three-point-24 million units sold in the first quarter in the European market, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.