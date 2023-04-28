Menu Content

Politics

Top Office: Yoon, Ukrainian First Lady Did Not Discuss Weapons Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Tuesday that weapons aid for Ukraine was not discussed when President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady, Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska.

The top office said that President Yoon met with the Ukrainian first lady at the presidential office on Tuesday and expressed his willingness to provide support for Ukraine, adding that the provision of arms was not mentioned in the meeting.

According to spokesperson Lee Do-woon, Yoon conveyed the support and solidarity of the South Korean government and people for Ukraine and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the ongoing war and the Ukrainian people.

Lee said that Zelenska, who is visiting Korea as a special envoy of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hoped for non-lethal military aid such as mine detection and removal equipment as well as ambulances.

She also requested the participation of South Korean businesses in the post-war reconstruction effort, including in Kherson, where many ethnic Koreans reside.
