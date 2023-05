Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold summit talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Seoul on Wednesday.Yoon and Trudeau are scheduled to meet and hold a joint press conference at the Yongsan presidential office in the afternoon, followed by an official dinner.Trudeau's visit, the first in nine years by a Canadian leader, comes as the two countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations.In Yoon’s third bilateral summit since taking office, the leaders are expected to discuss building a norms-based global order that includes North Korea's human rights issues, launching a high-level economic and security dialogue, and strengthening cooperation on key minerals.Trudeau, who arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, will visit the National Assembly and deliver a speech before the summit.