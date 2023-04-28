Ministers of S. Korea, Canada Hold First Economic Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from the foreign and trade ministries of South Korea and Canada held the first minister-level economic security dialogue between the two nations on Tuesday.The two-plus-two consultation in Seoul, led by the respective foreign and trade or industry ministers, was the result of an agreement between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached during their summit last September.The meeting was attended by foreign minister Park Jin, trade minister Ahn Duk-geun, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly and François-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian minister of innovation, science and industry.Park said in his opening remarks that Canada is a country that shares universal values with South Korea and is an ideal partner in economic security cooperation.Champagne said Ottawa is seeking to cooperate with Seoul in securing a values-based supply chain that is expected to guarantee increased resilience.The two sides jointly assessed the global strategic environment, shared their respective economic security policies and agreed to enhance cooperation in supply chains for key minerals, semiconductors, as well as clean energy sources.The meeting preceded Prime Minister Trudeau's official three-day visit to South Korea starting Tuesday.