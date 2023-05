Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who left the party amid a cryptocurrency scandal, to the parliamentary ethics committee.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said on Wednesday that the decision was made by party chief Lee Jae-myung in light of the duration required and difficulty imposed on the party’s internal investigation by Kim’s departure from the party.The spokesperson said the party leadership has agreed on the need to hold Kim to account with the parliamentary ethics committee for engaging in cryptocurrency trading during standing committee sessions.Since referring Kim for an ethics review, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has ramped up pressure on the opposition to jointly submit a motion for disciplinary measures against the lawmaker.The ethics committee is set to convene a plenary session Wednesday morning to decide on the panel’s composition.