Photo : YONHAP News

A resolution has been adopted calling for all lawmakers to voluntarily report virtual assets to the personnel management ministry in charge of asset registration by public officials and lawmakers.The motion by the parliamentary National Policy Committee on Wednesday also tasks the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to investigate the acquisition, trading and loss of lawmakers' virtual properties.The move comes amid the growing controversy over independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's ownership of a large amount of cryptocurrencies and alleged illicit trading, which compelled him to leave the main opposition Democratic Party at the start of the week.Rival party representatives on the committee began discussions on the resolution on Tuesday.