Trudeau: Bilateral Effort Needed to Improve Human Rights in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country is committed to boosting cooperation with South Korea to help improve the human rights situation in North Korea.Trudeau made the remark in a speech before the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday, saying South Korea and Canada must lead such efforts.The prime minister also said Canada is committed to supporting Seoul’s “efforts towards a denuclearized, peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula” adding that his country “will continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy.”Noting that South Korea will be marking the 43rd anniversary of the Gwangju May 18th Democratic Uprising on Thursday, Trudeau said “Gwangju serves as a reminder that democracy in Korea didn't happen by accident,” stressing that “at its best, democracy will always be stronger than authoritarianism.”Describing South Korea as “one of the most successful and vibrant democracies in the world,” Trudeau said South Korea and Canada’s economic, social and cultural histories are interwoven and so are their future.Trudeau is visiting the nation as South Korea and Canada celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.Wednesday marked the first time for a foreign leader to deliver an address in South Korea’s National Assembly since November 8, 2017 when then U.S. President Donald Trump addressed parliament.