Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to provide support to Ukraine via its Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF).Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko initialed an agreement to that end after holding talks in Seoul on Wednesday.Established in 1987, the EDCF is South Korea's representative aid fund to assist partner countries in their industrial development and economic stability.During Wednesday’s talks, Choo expressed hope that the war in Ukraine will end soon and that peace will be restored, while also envisioning collaborative efforts by the two countries in various fields once Ukraine begins reconstruction efforts.Wednesday’s accord will be put into effect after it is officially signed and undergoes related procedures in the two respective countries.