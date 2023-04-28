Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

‘Foot-and-Mouth Disease in S. Korea Likely Came from Southeast Asia’

Written: 2023-05-17 14:24:20Updated: 2023-05-17 14:40:09

‘Foot-and-Mouth Disease in S. Korea Likely Came from Southeast Asia’

Photo : YONHAP News

The government believes the latest cases of foot-and-mouth disease afflicting livestock in the country since May 10 originated from Southeast Asia.

The agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that an analysis of the virus strain from the latest cases was found to be 98-point-nine-percent similar to the virus detected in Vietnam, Cambodia and other parts of the region.

While the entry route of the virus has yet to be confirmed, the ministry said that a related epidemiological study is under way.

Officials downplayed the chance of a nationwide transmission as 98-point-two percent of farm-bred cattle have been vaccinated and have formed antibodies.

Cattle movement in the affected regions of the central Chungcheong city of Cheongju, county of Jeungpyeong and seven nearby cities and counties have been banned for two weeks through May 30.

Authorities will also reinforce inspections of livestock products entering the country from Southeast Asia and other regions reporting the disease.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >