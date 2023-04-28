Yoon Calls on South Koreans to Change Perception of Immigrants

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the need for the Korean people to change their perception of immigrants while urging immigrants to exert efforts to bring about such a change.
Yoon made the remark on Wednesday when he attended a meeting of a special committee on immigrants under the Presidential Committee on National Cohesion, citing the sharp surge in the number of immigrants in the nation recently.
As of 2021, immigrants accounted for four-point-one percent of the nation’s population, standing at some two-point-one million.
The special committee stressed the need to devise a comprehensive policy on immigrants, noting that the varying related policies of each government agency has created blind spots.
Kim Han-gil, the head of the national cohesion committee, said many countries around the world are pursuing policies to promote social integration of immigrants.
The special committee on immigration plans to submit a proposal on such integration by next month.