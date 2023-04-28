Yoon Calls on South Koreans to Change Perception of Immigrants

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the need for the Korean people to change their perception of immigrants while urging immigrants to exert efforts to bring about such a change.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday when he attended a meeting of a special committee on immigrants under the Presidential Committee on National Cohesion, citing the sharp surge in the number of immigrants in the nation recently.As of 2021, immigrants accounted for four-point-one percent of the nation’s population, standing at some two-point-one million.The special committee stressed the need to devise a comprehensive policy on immigrants, noting that the varying related policies of each government agency has created blind spots.Kim Han-gil, the head of the national cohesion committee, said many countries around the world are pursuing policies to promote social integration of immigrants.The special committee on immigration plans to submit a proposal on such integration by next month.