Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Japan will hold the second round of working-level talks on the details of Seoul's dispatch of experts to inspect Tokyo's release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon between officials at the deputy director-general level comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement in the previous director-general-level session held last Friday in Seoul.Seoul previously provided Japan with a list of facilities and information the South Korean inspection team hopes to access.Based on the outcome of Wednesday's consultation, the government will convene a task force meeting to finalize and announce plans for the activities and composition of the team, which the government earlier said will likely comprise around 20 safety regulation experts.The team is expected to make a four-day visit to Japan for the inspection scheduled on May 23 and 24.