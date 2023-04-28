Gov't to Enhance Preferential Measures for Exporting SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide unlimited rounds of policy funds through next year for small- to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) that engage in exports as part of enhanced policy support.The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced the plan on Wednesday, citing a seven-point-nine percent drop in outbound shipments by SMEs in the first quarter compared to last year.Limitations on policy funds will be temporarily waived for SMEs that posted over 300-thousand U.S. dollars in exports in the past year, while those posting over 100-thousand dollars in exports will be eligible for a three-percentage-point cut in interest on loans.In a bid to diversify state support, 65 percent of export vouchers in the second half of the year will be distributed to domestic firms, while a smart distribution center for SMEs currently under construction at Incheon International Airport will be completed by 2025.A global business center is set to open in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh in September to help local businesses expand in the Middle East.