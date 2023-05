Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Post will issue stamps to mark the tenth anniversary of the debut of K-pop sensation BTS.The agency said on Wednesday that the commemorative stamps will go on advance sale online from 7 p.m. on May 22 to May 25 via its online postal service and mobile app.Fans can buy a collection of ten stamps for seven-thousand-770 won while the addition of a stamp book is priced at slightly over 27-thousand won.Online advance sales for overseas customers starts on June 1, with the stamps issued on June 13.The Korea Post said the tenth anniversary stamps depict images of the albums by BTS that show how hard the band worked to promote K-pop across the globe.