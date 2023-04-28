PM Han Says Testing Fukushima Wastewater is IAEA's Job

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said South Korea's inspection team to Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant will monitor the discharge process and related facilities while the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will test the safety of the wastewater.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Han said the inspection team will serve to check on any doubts or questions related to the planned release of the wastewater, implying that the inspectors are unlikely to engage in activities such as collecting water samples for verification.Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu also said that while the IAEA and other global watchdogs are sharing samples from Fukushima for cross-validation, it is excessive for South Korea alone to request to do the same as it is already part of the IAEA team.Bang said that during previous working-level talks with Japan, Seoul expressed hope that its team can inspect the Advanced Liquid Processing System at the plant to see whether it is properly installed and in full operation.