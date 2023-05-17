Trudeau Calls for Denuclearization in Speech at National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Seoul for bilateral talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday.On the second day of his visit, Trudeau delivered a speech at the South Korean National Assembly, promising support for the denuclearization of North Korea.[Sound bite: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau]"In March, we announced we would extend Operation Neon until 2026. As some of you may know, Operation Neon is Canada's contribution to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea. Canada is committed to the Republic of Korea's efforts towards a denuclearized, peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula. We will continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy."Trudeau said his government will call on North Korea to return to dialogue.President Yoon and Prime Minister Trudeau are holding talks at the presidential office in the afternoon to discuss key issues, including mineral resources trade, with a joint press conference to follow.Trudeau's visit, the first in nine years by a Canadian leader, comes as the two countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations.