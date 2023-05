Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks in Seoul Wednesday.The Canadian leader arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a three-day visit.The two sides are expected to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, as well as North Korea issues.Marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Ottawa, Yoon and Trudeau are also expected to beef up personnel and cultural exchanges.South Korea's top office says the two leaders will adopt a joint statement titled "Stronger Together for the Next 60 Years" after their meeting and introduce their agreements at a joint news conference.