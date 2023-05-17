Yoon, Trudeau Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Security, Economy, Science, Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held summit talks on Wednesday in Seoul and agreed to enhance cooperation between the two nations in security, economy and science and technology.After the summit at the Yongsan presidential office, the two leaders announced a joint statement titled "Stronger Together for the next 60 years."Yoon and Trudeau first agreed to further deepen and develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of the two nations based on the friendship and cooperation of the past 60 years and common visions and values.The two leaders jointly condemned North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and expressed their will to strengthen cooperation to improve human rights conditions in North Korea.Reaffirming Canada's support for Seoul's "bold initiative" for North Korea in the joint statement, Trudeau said that this support includes Canada's participation in multinational maritime operations in the region and expanded naval activities for joint efforts to monitor implementation of U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea.The two leaders condemned North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs and urged the North to return to dialogue on denuclearization.The two sides also agreed to conclude an information security agreement, and agreed to cooperate in the defense industry and respond to non-traditional security threats.In addition, the two nations agreed to seek cooperation in comprehensive supply chain for core minerals, as well as in the transition to clean energy, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).