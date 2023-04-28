Yoon, Trudeau Agree to Increase Youth Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to increase youth exchanges between the two nations.The two leaders announced the agreement in a joint statement after their summit talks in Seoul on Wednesday at the Yongsan presidential office.Under the agreement, South Korea and Canada will increase the annual quota of bilateral working holiday programs from four-thousand to 12-thousand to expand youth exchanges as they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect to promote cultural and person-to-person exchanges.Under the MOU, the maximum age for eligible youth is increased to 35 from 30, and new programs for experts and internships will be introduced.The duo also agreed to further deepen and develop a "comprehensive strategic partnership" based on the friendship and cooperation of the past 60 years as well as common visions and values.Yoon and Trudeau agreed to seek an information security agreement to promote security cooperation, and also agreed to boost cooperation in the defense industry and responding to non-traditional security threats.