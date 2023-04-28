Yoon: S. Korea-Canada Partnership to Strengthen over Next 60 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok Yeol said that South Korea and Canada have agreed to build a stronger partnership over the next 60 years for a more peaceful, more democratic, and more prosperous world.The president made the remarks on Wednesday in a joint press conference after summit talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Yongsan presidential office.Yoon said that the two sides agreed to further strengthen their joint efforts to establish a rules-based international system and protect freedom and democracy.The president said that Trudeau agreed on bolstering cooperation to promote freedom, peace and prosperity in the region based on Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy.He said the two sides strongly condemned North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development, and agreed to expand cooperation to advance human rights in the North.Yoon went on to say that the two sides also agreed to further strengthen legal and institutional foundations to promote bilateral defense and security cooperation, adding that they welcomed the launch of negotiations for an information security agreement on industrial security and defense.The president also said that the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, the clean energy transition and energy security.